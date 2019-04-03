Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A little more than two-months after taking office Governor JB Pritzker is wading into the murky waters of fixing years of problems at the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
“We’re not going to be perfect at it. There’s no doubt about it,” Pritzker told WAND News during a visit to Decatur. “We’re talking about tens of thousands of children across the state of Illinois. But we’ve got to be better about it.”
Pritzker discussed the recent deaths of toddlers, one in Decatur, in cases which were handled by DCFS. Pritzker says he wants to increase DCFS staffing in order to handle the massive load of cases.
“It won’t happen overnight. Much of what we’re up against is entrenched and has gone on far too long,” the governor said. “In our budget we have budgeted 126 new case workers. Not enough. But it’s the beginning of what will be new case workers.”
One local agency, Macon County CASA, which deals with abused and neglected children, says Macon County is currently handling 584 children in the foster care system.