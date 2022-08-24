Lexington, Ill (WAND) – Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate gathered in McLean County Wednesday for an agriculture round table.
Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth and Republican Kathy Salvi are running for Senate. While incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker is attempting to defend his seat against downstate Republican farmer Darren Bailey.
Bailey painted a gloomy picture for farmers citing the states budget and the state’s energy policies. While Pritzker pointed to the budget being balanced two years in a row and rating agencies increasing the states credit rating.
The election is on Tuesday November 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.