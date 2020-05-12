SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Pritzker Administration is giving $75 million to hospitals for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois hospitals have begun receiving those funds in new stability payments.
“We recognize that hospitals on the front lines against COVID-19 need support and they need it now,” said Theresa Eagleson, HFS director. “We’re incredibly thankful to the medical professionals who are serving Illinoisans during this public health crisis, and we are committed to doing all we can to help them.”
Stability payments are being issued in installments until July 1, 2020 through the state’s Medicaid Managed Care Organization partners.
Hospitals began receiving the first installments in late April.
“This added support to face the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath will be crucial to communities that are at the front lines of the fight,” said Senator Kimberly A. Lightford, Senate Majority Leader and Joint Caucus Chair of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. “Hospitals are vital not only for healthcare but as engines of economic opportunity and jobs. We must continue providing the resources they need for their staff, their patients and their surrounding neighborhoods.”
A bipartisan working group created last year to extend the Hospital Assessment Program has agreed to a proposal that would bring nearly $250 million more dollars annually to hospitals throughout the state.
“Hospitals perform a central role in every community throughout our state,” said Senator Heather Steans. “The importance of hospitals has never been higher, so our support should be stronger, especially for hospitals relying more on state Medicaid resources for funding. I’m pleased that we all came together in a bipartisan manner to accomplish this goal.”
The Department has submitted the proposal to the federal government and is pushing for quick approval.
"With this proposal, we ensure that more Medicaid dollars will come into Illinois, with vital support being directed to those who are most in need,” said Senator Dave Syverson, Senate Republican Leader. “As Illinois continues to fight COVID-19, this strong hospital assessment program will provide much needed resources to those who have been indispensable to all of us and who will continue offering such essential protection and care in the future."
Overall, $3.8 billion would be provided to hospitals through the renewed assessment program. In addition to the additional funding, $150 million dollars would be offered to hospitals for innovative future healthcare projects.
“It has never been more crucial for all of us to come together and support hospitals throughout Illinois,” said Representative Tom Demmer, Deputy Republican Leader. “With this proposal, we are committing resources to the professionals who are working every day to protect us and our communities.”
“For communities of color that have always faced immense healthcare challenges and are now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, the hospital assessment program agreement will offer a range of necessary resources and support,” said Representative Elizabeth Hernandez, co-chair, Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus. “Those who are risking themselves every day deserve nothing less than our unwavering help.”
If authorized and approved, the new program would operate from July 1, 2020 until the end of 2022.
“As one who has dedicated their life's work to supporting quality healthcare and hospitals, I believe it is essential that we all come together at this time of emergency to bring more resources to the courageous men and women who are protecting our communities,” said Representative Camille Lilly. “This proposal will play a significant part in accomplishing that mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.