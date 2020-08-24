CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the opening of the state’s new Emergency Mortgage Assistance (EMA) program to help homeowners who have seen their income decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the EMA program, IHDA will allocate grants up to $15,000 to help income-eligible homeowners who have struggled to make their mortgage payments.
Applications are now available at ema.ihda.org.
The Household Pulse Survey conducted by the U.S. Census found that over 1 in 10 Illinois homeowners have little-to-no confidence in making their mortgage payment in September.
The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program provides up to $15,000 for homeowners paid directly to their mortgage servicer. Assistance will cover the homeowner’s past due or forbearance balance and their regular mortgage payments through December 30, 2020, or until the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.
Payments may include all escrowed first mortgage expenses including property taxes, insurance and certain fees.
Applications for EMA will be accepted from August 24 through September 4.
• An adult member of the household has had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 crisis on or after March 1, 2020;
• Homeowner’s mortgage was current through February 29, 2020; and
• The mortgage is past due or in forbearance.
