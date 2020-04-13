CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday his efforts to keep up with the rate of Illinoisans filing for unemployment during this time.
Pritzker said his administration has worked on efforts to expand access and eligibility for those seeking unemployment.
For the last five weeks from March 1 to April 4, Illinois has received 513,173 claims. That is greater than the total number of claims for the entirety of the year 2019 (489,831). It is also five times greater than the claims filed in the first five weeks of the 2008 great recession.
Below are the things being done to help with filing for unemployment:
ACTIONS TO EXPAND INSURANCE ELIGIBILITY
Recognizing the immense financial challenges facing working families during this time, the administration has moved quickly to expand access to benefits and implement new programs enacted via legislation from the U.S. Congress.
Emergency Rules to Ease Eligibility Requirements
IDES filed an emergency rule to make it easier for individuals who are laid off due to a temporary closing of a business to continue to qualify for benefits. These individuals no longer have to register with Illinois Job Link to regularly certify they are seeking employment. IDES also filed an emergency rule expanding the definition of “able and available to work” to allow claimants to apply for jobs beyond their normal scope, in order to certify for unemployment.
Waiving the Waiting Week
Before collection of the regular 26 weeks of unemployment benefits begins, a claimant normally experiences a waiting week during which they do not receive benefits. Through an executive order from Governor Pritzker, the waiting week for claimants was entirely waived. This change allows a claimant to receive two weeks of benefits, rather than the usual one week of benefits as their first payment.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
FPUC provides an additional $600 each week in 100% federally funded benefits to anyone entitled to regular state unemployment benefits. FPUC is available for weeks beginning on or after March 29, 2020 and continuing through the week ending July 25, 2020. The administration acted immediately to implement this federal program and provide much needed resources to Illinois residents. As a result, IDES began disbursing funds through this program, starting the week of April 5, 2020, which was the first week the federal legislation allowed FPUC to be paid. From March 29, 2020 through the week ending July 25, 2020, benefits will be applied automatically to claimants who qualify.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
PUA provides 100% federally funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not covered through other avenues in the unemployment insurance program, including self-employed sole proprietors and independent contractors. IDES is contracting with Deloitte to implement and maintain a web-based solution for PUA as quickly as possible. IDES will have this program fully implemented by the week of May 11.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
PEUC Provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of 100 percent federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their rights to regular state unemployment benefits of up to 26 weeks in Illinois. PEUC is potentially available for weeks beginning on or after March 29, 2020 and continuing through the week ending December 26, 2020. PEUC will be retroactive once implemented. IDES received USDOL guidelines on April 10 and expects to have the program fully implemented the week of April 20.