SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tentative agreement with AFSCME has been reached as of Friday morning.
Governor JB Pritzker administration and AFSCME came up with the agreement and it will be presented to union members for review and vote. Meeting will be scheduled in the coming days.
“This agreement reflects a fresh start for public service workers in state government,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. “For four years, union members did their jobs and served their communities despite Bruce Rauner’s chaos, hostility and constant attacks. In the Pritzker administration, AFSCME members have an employer who understands the importance of their work, respects their rights and is a constructive partner in the collective bargaining process.”
Pritzker said this agreement respects the contributions that workers make to the state.
AFSCME represents around $40,000 state employees.