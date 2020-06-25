ILLINOIS (WAND) - Every region of Illinois has met health metrics to advance to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
A press release from the governor's office said metrics used to determine IDPH health bench marks include reduction of positive rate, hospital admissions and availability of hospital surge capacity. It said the state has successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve, peassed the peak and watched a decline happen in key metrics.
Seven-day rolling averages show Illinois is seeing marked declines in cases, deaths, case positivity and COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
“We’ve seen what’s happened in other states that have allowed politics or short-term thinking to drive decision-making. Many other states are now seeing significant increases in cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care bed usage and they’re being forced to move backward and stay at home – that’s not the story in Illinois,” said Pritzker. “Here, we have been gradually restoring business and leisure activities in a highly deliberate manner, guided by doctors’ advice. Illinoisans are following the mitigations that we can each do ourselves, like wearing face coverings, keeping 6 feet distance between us, and washing our hands frequently. It’s because of the people of Illinois that we’re seeing a trajectory of relative success where other parts of the country are not.”
