SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Police, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
The governor's office has proclaimed April 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023 as the "Illinois State Police Centennial." ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly joined the governor for the Tuesday announcement.
The Illinois State Highway Police began April 1, 1922, and involved eight sworn patrol officers, along with two civilian employees. Superintendent John Stack supervised the group.
A press release from the governor's office detailed progress state police continue to make. Leaders said ISP is adding hundreds of sworn officers to its ranks after years of cuts were made in past administrations. In addition, funding helped grow the number of ISP forensic scientists and evidence technicians, leading to a 72 percent reduction of the overall forensic backlog in the last two years.
“Illinois can only thrive when its people are safe, and it’s our Illinois State Police who make it possible for working families to safely live their lives, on the road and in their neighborhoods,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud to have funded the growth of ISP every year since I took office. These are the investments that set the foundation for ISP’s next century, ensuring that Illinois will continue to lead in supporting public safety.”
“I am honored to serve as the director of an agency driven by excellence and bound by integrity, service, and pride to protect the safety and rights of the people of Illinois and improve their quality of life,” Kelly added. “I want to thank the great men and women who have worked at the Illinois State Police over the past 100 years and helped build one of the premier policing agencies in the country.”
