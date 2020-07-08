CHICAGO Ill. (WAND) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced that 12 additional COVID-19 mobile testing teams will be added to the state's mobile testing program.
The mobile testing sites offer free drive-through and walk-up tests to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested.
According to a news release, these new teams will offer mobile testing to residents in hard-hit communities and will also visit facilities like homeless service centers and nursing homes.
Currently, there are test sites located in Chicago, Rock Island, Brighton Park, Springfield and East St. Louis,
During a visit to one of the mobile testing sites located at Coles Elementary School in Chicago, Pritzker said the free mobile testing services are one of the reasons that Illinois has "made so much progress fighting COVID-19."
"Performing nearly 30,000 tests per day allows us to monitor the progress of our mitigation strategies, target our testing toward vulnerable populations and reduce the spread of this virus," Pritzker said.
Pritzker also announced that more than 500 Illinois National Guard members will complete their missions at 11 state testing sites this month.Those sites will be operated by contracted staff members going forward.
About 100 National Guard members will still be on-duty until the end of July to assist with the transition and other COVID-19 related missions.
