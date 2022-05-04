(WAND) - During National Small Business Week, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the full $250 million in relief funds have been granted through the Back to Business (B2B) program.
Nearly 6,500 grants were given to small businesses in over 475 cities and more than 90 counties across the state, with 96 percent of awards delivered to businesses in disproportionately impacted communities or in the hardest-hit industries.
A list of Illinois B2B grantees can be found here.
“Illinois responded to the pandemic by providing $1.5 billion in economic relief for childcare providers, local government services, and so many hard-hit small businesses that shape our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These are investments that preserve jobs and Main Streets and dreams. When we put our state’s fiscal house in order, we can invest taxpayer dollars in building a stronger Illinois for all who call her home.”
This grant program used the American Rescue Plan Act funding to help small businesses rehire staff, cover operating costs, afford additional customer safety precautions, and cover other expenses needed to recover from the economic toll of the pandemic.
Grants were awarded to applicants on a rolling basis with dollar amounts ranging in size from $5,000 to $150,000, based on a percentage of losses.
“Our administration is fully committed to stepping up for small businesses, and providing them the resources needed to continue being a pathway of opportunity for entrepreneurship and jobs throughout Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The B2B grants have been an amazing source of support and equitable economic recovery, bringing back essential jobs in industries disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, DCEO set out to support small businesses hardest-hit by the pandemic through the B2B program in order to bolster communities across Illinois,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “More than half of awards went to businesses owned by people of color and nearly two-thirds went to businesses located in low-income areas most impacted by COVID-19. As Illinois’ small businesses continue to spur economic recovery, DCEO remains wholly committed to prioritizing their success through our resources and programming.”
The B2B grants were prioritized for businesses most in need after the pandemic, including hotels, restaurants, arts and cultural organizations, barbershops and salons, dry cleaners, and fitness centers.
The breakdown of the grants includes:
- Businesses received a median grant amount of $20,000, with an average of $37,512.
- 29 percent of recipients applied for the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program last year but did not receive funding.
- 64 percent of awards were given to businesses located in disproportionately impacted areas (DIAs), or low-income zip codes that experienced high rates of COVID-19.
- 61 percent of awards were granted to hard-hit industries, including restaurants and taverns, hotels, arts organizations, and salons.
- B2B grant recipients experienced revenue declines of an average of 41 percent in 2020 compared to the year before the pandemic.
- Grants have primarily gone to the smallest businesses:
- 62 percent going to businesses with revenue under $500,000
- 79 percent going to businesses with revenue under $1 million
Over half (53 percent) of B2B grants have gone to businesses owned by people of color.
