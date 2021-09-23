CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new initiative to expand workforce training and help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightfoot said this is a vital use of Illinois' American Rescue Plan dollars.
"During the pandemic, over 400,000 workers lost employment in Illinois alone, many of whom are still out of work. They need our help more than ever," Lightfoot said.
An amount totaling $40 million will be available as grants to help people get workforce training and help small businesses who are struggling.
"We're focusing on getting people back to work in ways that build careers that are meaningful and bring home good paying jobs for their families. We are also prioritizing equity in this work and making sure everyone has access to opportunity. We are also helping to provide support for our employer partners to make sure we are filling the jobs that they need and thinking about what those jobs of the future are," said DCEO acting director Sylvia Garcia.
A total of $4.4 million will be given to youth career training programs to increase access to at-risk youth in the state.
"This is yet another step in our efforts to deliver high quality opportunities that put all of our young people on a path to a career with a heightened focus on those that have been historically left behind," said Pritzker.
In addition, the Illinois Workforce Equity and Access Commission has been established to ensure equity and access for years to come.
Applications for grants are available now and can be found at WIOA JTED Notice of Funding Opportunity 2021.
