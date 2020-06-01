CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference late Monday afternoon to address the civil unrest across Illinois over the weekend and to announce a Disaster Proclamation.
Pritzker said he will deploy more Illinois State Police and the Illinois National Guard to several other cities who have requested assistance since the weekend.
“We have to take care of our communities and our people, and for that reason, we will continue to strategically deploy Illinois State Police and the National Guard as we work to protect Illinoisans and the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We cannot allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those peacefully expressing a need for real, meaningful change. This anger doesn’t come out of nowhere – it’s born of decades and centuries of systemic racism and injustice. That’s what all of us have to recognize and that’s where our work begins.”
Over the weekend, Pritzker deployed 375 National Guard members to Chicago. He said he will implement more across the state as additional requests for assistance come in from cities requesting support. So far 250 additional National Guard members have been deployed and an additional 300 ISP troopers have been called in.
ISP and National Guard members who are deployed will not interfere with any peaceful protest. Their jobs will be to help local law enforcement focus on preventative measures.
During the press conference, Pritzker announced a Disaster Proclamation. The proclamation included Macon, Sangamon and Champaign counties. Other counties include, Cook, Dupage, Kane, Kendall, Madison and Will counties.
All state personnel deployed for operations, as well as soldiers on Active Duty will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ISP is expected to hold a press conference in Springfield at 5:30 p.m. To share updates on their deployment of extra forces.
