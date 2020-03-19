CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced several measures to help Illinois residents during the pandemic.
Those measures include relieve pressure on small businesses, increase safe opportunities for vulnerable populations to purchase essentials and expand health care services for patients and providers.
“Our social distancing efforts are the most important thing we can do to protect our seniors and support our health care workers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The fight against COVID-19 is a scientific one: it requires the best that medicine, innovation and statistics have to offer. But as we do all that we can to find a cure, find treatments, and support our medical infrastructure, we can’t forget the exceptional human costs of these mitigating measures. We must do all that we can to address them.”
During this time Pritzker has directed the Department of Revenue to defer sales tax payments for more than 24,000 small and medium sized bars and restaurants.
Under the directive, eating and drinking establishments that incurred less than $75,000 in sales tax liabilities last year will not be charged penalties or interest on payments due in March, April or May made late. The Department of Revenue estimates this will give relief to nearly 80% of bars and restaurants in Illinois.
SBA has also approved small business loans in Illinois.
Disaster assistance loans for small businesses facing financial hardship in all 102 counties due to COVID-19 will be available. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov
The governor will also expand health care services. Through emergency rules and an executive order patients will be able to get assistance through telemedicine for both Medicaid and private insurers.