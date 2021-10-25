SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker announces the largest union agreement regarding vaccines for 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME.
With this announcement, nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union vaccine agreements, continuing to make Illinois the vaccination leader of the Midwest.
This agreement ensures employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs are protected with the COVID-19 vaccines.
Employees under all union vaccine agreements are required to get their first shot by October 26 and second shot by November 30.
“I’m proud to announce our sixth and largest union agreement that will protect nearly 10,000 state workers and the people under their care,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve overcome tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and I want to thank our partners in the labor movement for being a part of the solution. Each person that gets vaccinated is protecting themselves, the people around them and our state as a whole. We will continue to work through the established legal process to ensure all state employees who work with the vulnerable and incarcerated are vaccinated.”
The State and AFSCME are currently at a standstill at the bargaining table for employees at the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice. The next steps for those bargaining units are as follows:
- For roughly 10,300 security employees at the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice, the State and the union will submit to interest arbitration.
- For an additional 1,900 non-security employees at those two departments, the State has informed AFSCME that it will implement the following terms: employees must get their first shot by October 26 and their second shot by November 30. This is in accordance with state law.
Employees who do not receive the vaccine or an exemption by the dates identified, will receive progressive disciplinary measures. The agreement includes a process whereby employees can seek an exemption based on medical contraindications or sincerely held religious beliefs.
Following Gov. Pritzker's announcement that all state workers who work in state-run congregate facilities would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the agreements covering 2,090 workers have been made:
- VR-704: 260 supervisory employees at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). Agreement announced on September 20, 2021.
- Illinois Nurses Association: approximately 1,100 nurses working in 24/7 facilities like McFarland Mental Health Facility, Quincy Veterans' Home and Jacksonville Correctional Center. Agreement announced on October 7, 2021.
- Illinois Federation of Public Employees: approximately 160 employees working in Human Services and Veterans' Affairs. Agreement announced on October 7, 2021.
- Illinois Trade Unions: approximately 470 employees working in 24/7 facilities such as Menard Corrections Center, Shapiro Developmental Center and Quincy Veteran's Home. Agreement announced on October 18, 2021.
- Teamsters: approximately 100 maintenance equipment operators and maintenance workers at the Illinois Department of Human Services and Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. Agreement announced on October 20, 2021.
- AFSCME: approximately 7,800 employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of, Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs.
Under the agreements with the unions, employees will receive an additional personal day, and if the vaccine administration is not available during an employee's regularly scheduled shift, the employee may be compensated at their regular pay for the time taken to receive the vaccine.
In addition, vaccinated employees will receive paid "COVID time," meaning if a vaccinated employee gets COVID-19 they will receive a period of paid time off without using their benefit time.
