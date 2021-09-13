CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Secretary Grace Hou unveiled new series of nation-leading investments to strengthen access to childcare.
As families across Illinois continue to get back on their feet amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, IDHS is expanding Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) eligibility to include three months of free coverage for unemployed parents who meet the CCAP eligibility requirements to help residents get back to work.
The new investments will benefit parents wishing to reenter the workforce while simultaneously bolstering childcare providers and their employees.
The Pritzker administration is also providing bonuses of up to $1,000 for eligible childcare workers.
These bonuses will be followed by two more rounds of childcare restoration grants, plus an additional phase of grants in 2022, with $300 million to be made available to providers across the state.
Pritzker previously announced CCAP co-pays would decrease for 80% of families who participate in the program at the beginning of the year.
Monthly co-pays have been reduced to $1, for families who meet the income eligibility requirements, with income below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Since the pandemic began, the State has invested more than $700 million in COVID-19 relief funding in the state’s childcare industry.
Through the first round of Child Care Restoration Grants, over 5,000 providers have received monetary support, representing 85% of eligible childcare centers and 40% of licensed family childcare homes.
On average, childcare centers received over $270,000 each and childcare homes received an average of $13,000.
“Childcare is an essential part of a strong and equitable economy, and I’m proud that Illinois is leading the nation in supporting families and providers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Without safe and affordable childcare, too many caregivers – especially women – can’t return to the workforce. We’re taking a major step to address this problem in Illinois, and rebuild our childcare ecosystem – and rebuild it better.”
Beginning October 1, parents who are unemployed and actively seeking employment will be eligible for three months of Child Care Assistance, provided they meet the standard CCAP eligibility requirements.
Parents can become employed or enroll in an education program before the end of the three-month period and still meet all other CCAP eligibility requirements.
Eligibility is valid for 12 months.
Families interested in applying for support through the Child Care Assistance Program, can contact their local Child Care Resource & Referral Agency (CCR&R) which can be found online or by calling 1-877-202-4453 toll-free.
DHS will also be launching the Child Care Workforce Bonus program next month.
Through the program, all staff at licensed and license-exempt childcare centers and homes will be eligible to receive up to a $1000 bonus, provided they meet all licensing and health and safety requirements.
Childcare workers will receive the payment through their employer between October 2021 and March 2022.
“Thanks to the unwavering leadership of Governor Pritzker, our administration is mobilizing federal recovery dollars to provide grants that will help Illinois businesses continue with reopening, bring back their staff, and rebuild stronger,” said IDHS Secretary, Grace B. Hou. “At IDHS, we have taken necessary steps to support front line workers who are the fabric of communities across the state. The childcare network is essential to rebuilding our economy.”
A final round of 2021 Child Care Restoration Grants will be launched and later this year, the administration will open applications for 2022 Stabilization Grants.
“Access to early childhood has the power to change the future of our city and state. on behalf of children and families, I’m incredibly grateful to have a governor whose COVID-19 response and recovery plan includes a significant investment in early childhood. Our children’s learning needs to start early, and parents need to be back at work. The plans the Governor outlined today will make sure that’s possible,” said Libby Shortenhaus, Chief Executive Officer, Christopher House.
Currently, 93,406 children are served through the CCAP.
For more information on childcare support opportunities, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.