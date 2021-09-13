Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.