(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday the location of a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police Metro East Regional Headquarters and the release of capital funding to begin the design process.
The regional multi-mission facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) resources.
“Today, we take a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and opportunity of Metro East reflects what its residents deserve – what all of Illinois deserves: a community where all our families can thrive,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This state-of-the-art facility will take a holistic approach to violent crime reduction, making the community safer and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.”
Pritzker said relocating the outdated ISP local offices to a new facility in East St. Louis represents an important step forward. The facility will be located near Lynch Avenue and Caseyville Avenue.
The State of Illinois purchased the land for $1.00 from Lansdowne UP, a private non-profit organization operating since 2008. Lansdowne UP’s stated mission is to transform Lansdowne, East St. Louis, into a thriving neighborhood, ensuring the neighborhood clean is and beautiful while also providing jobs, work force development, and housing for those who call East St. Louis home.
The facility will be about 62,500 square feet, with an additional single-story, 21,000 square foot warehouse. ISP is working with the Capital Development Board to begin the design phase, in which the community will have an opportunity to provide input.
“When we talk about addressing public safety comprehensively, that includes making sure that our law enforcement has the resources they need to safely and effectively do their job,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). “This new facility will help the Illinois State Police in their mission, and underscores our continued investment toward public safety in our region. I am appreciative of everyone who worked to make this project a reality.”
“Cracking down on crime and bringing safer streets to the people of East St. Louis is a priority for me, and the addition of the ISP district headquarters to our community is sure to be a big step towards accomplishing those goals," said State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, (D-East St. Louis). "Increased involvement from our state police force and the economic stimulus that the construction of their new district headquarters is sure to bring is a victory for our city. I'd like to offer a warm welcome to the brave men and women serving in ISP as well as to thank them for the good work they do keeping all Illinoisans safe."
