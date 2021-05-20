SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and other state officials announced a plan to pay off $2 billion in federal emergency borrowing in the next budget year.
Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the federal Municipal Liquidity Facility and still owes $2 billion of that total. The state used this money for cash management and paying for essential state operations at the height of the pandemic.
Illinois' revenues came in higher than expected due to investments by state government in key economic sectors, including small businesses and child care providers, the governor's office said. A press release added "effective cash management" by the state comptroller's office will help with the overperformance in paying down the federal debt.
The loan was previously scheduled to be fully paid off using three installments due through December 2023. The state can now pay off this balance in the next budget year, saving taxpayers up to $100 million in interest costs with early repayment, the governor's office added.
“Repaying the federal government is an important step in our efforts to ensure the state remains on sound fiscal footing,” said Pritzker. “The General Assembly has been a critical partner in utilizing the federal dollars to help the most vulnerable get through the pandemic. I also credit the Comptroller in strategically managing cash flow in these trying times.”
“The financial health of our state is incredibly important and I am grateful for Leader Greg Harris and our budget negotiators for all of their hard work in ensuring our debt is paid off early,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Westchester). “The General Assembly will continue to work closely with the governor to establish a targeted spending plan for the ARPA funds that will address underlying disparities revealed by the pandemic. We will continue to prioritize helping those communities recover by establishing high-quality affordable housing, community-based mental health and substance abuse services, and upgrades to area hospitals serving disproportionately impacted areas throughout the state.”
“Since taking office in the middle of a financial crisis, followed by the COVID-19 crisis, I’ve championed the need to be fiscally responsible and pay down our debts while prioritizing vulnerable populations,” said Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “I am pleased that the state’s leadership is also committed to aggressively paying down debt and engaging in responsible fiscal practices.”
Officials said the state is set to see a balanced budget in the 2021 fiscal year with help from an improved revenue outlook after the Governor's Office of Management and Budget revised upward General Funds revenue estimates by $1.469 billion. This is an increase from the budget the governor introduced in February.
According to Pritzker's office, the state can start the remainder of the repayment in the next several months with final income tax payments received earlier in the week of May 17 and stronger year-to-date receipts in Illinois' main revenue sources, which include individual and corporate income tax and sales tax.
The state and local governments expect to receive over $26 billion in allocations through ARPA. This includes $8.1 billion to the state for fiscal recovery funds that can be used through the 2024 calendar year in order to help the state with its response and recovery from the pandemic, along with making investments in critical water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.