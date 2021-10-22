CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker announces new vaccination or weekly testing requirements for all individuals who work in licensed daycare centers.
Pritzker was joined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou, and Department of Childhood and Family Services Director Marc Smith on Friday to make the announcement.
Over 55,000 daycare center staff across the state will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so already.
Employees who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be subject to weekly testing, with a minimum of at least one test per week.
"Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can't – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those who work at licensed daycare centers, we are adding another level of protection for our youngest residents and preventing outbreaks in daycare centers as more and more parents return to work."
All licensed daycare center staff in Illinois will have until December 3, 2021, to receive their first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals receiving the two-dose vaccine will have January 3, 2022, to receive the second dose.
Any daycare center staff members who are not fully vaccinated by December 3, 2021, will have to do, at a minimum, weekly COVID-19 testing until they are fully vaccinated.
"For continued, ongoing protection of our youth not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, this Executive Order is the best way to protect the lives of thousands of Illinoisans," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found the COVID-19 vaccine will avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and even death."
"Thanks to Governor Pritzker's leadership, the requirement for vaccination will help our daycare workers, who are the woven fabrics of our communities across the state, put their health first and best protect children," said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. "Our goals are simple. We want to keep our youth protected from COVID-19 in every way possible."
"Parents and families across Illinois trust daycare staff with the health and safety of their young children every day. Vaccinated daycare workers offer another level of protection and an increased level of comfort for parents and caregivers whose infants and toddlers are not yet eligible for the vaccine," said Marc D. Smith, Director, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.