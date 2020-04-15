(WAND) - Wednesday, Governor Pritzker projected more than $7 billion in revenue shortfalls for Illinois over the next 2 fiscal years, while updating the public on state efforts to provide fiscal stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker also said there's been a loss of revenues across all 50 states, with early projections showing combined state budget deficits of $500 billion over the next two years.
“This is a public health crisis – but it is accompanied by massive economic disruption that’s unprecedented in modern history," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said he's calling on Congress to pass an additional COVID-19 aid package that will provide funding to states to make up for revenue shortfalls.
"Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from across the nation have pointed out that it is absolutely critical that Congress pass another stimulus bill to assist states and territories through this crisis," Pritzker said. "The Federal government acted swiftly to step in and support businesses and corporations... The same type of action is needed in support of state governments."
According to Pritzker's office, the state is taking the following measures to keep the state government on track fiscally:
- Earlier this month, the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget directed agencies to take all possible steps to manage existing resources for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 by putting on hold all non-essential purchases and operational expenditures, freezing all travel that is not mission essential, and limiting all non-essential hiring. These actions are expected to save at least $25 million for the general funds in fiscal year 2020. This is in addition to earlier efforts to identify efficiencies for the fiscal year 2021 budget, slated to save the state $750 million over the next three years.
- Working with our partners, the Comptroller and Treasurer have extended $400 million in investment borrowing agreements that were due to be repaid from the General Revenue Fund in March and April to July 2020. In coordination with the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, the Comptroller has utilized interfund borrowing authority to transfer an additional $323 million in March and April to the general funds.
- Additionally, the Governor, Comptroller and Treasurer will be moving forward with the issuance of up to $1.2 billion in short-term borrowing in May under Article 9, Section 9(d) of the Constitution and Section 1.1 of the Short-Term Borrowing Act (30 ILCS 340) for situations where revenue forecasts do not meet projections. About $1 billion of the decline in revenue for fiscal year 2020 is attributable to the extension of the April 15 deadline for filing 2019 income tax returns to July 15. This action will cover funds lost due to that extension.
- As the costs of fighting COVID-19 continue to grow, the Governor has directed nearly $500 million in additional spending authority to IEMA through the emergency powers granted under the gubernatorial disaster proclamation. Much of this spending is concentrated on obtaining personal protective equipment for our frontline workers and ventilators to treat patients suffering from the most severe cases of COVID-19. An estimated $170 million has been expended to date. Federal funding is expected to cover most of the costs the state is incurring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker also vowed that Illinois will not go without a budget in the coming fiscal year.
"Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front: we will not go without a state budget," he said.