ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for the U.S. Congress to pass gun control legislation after a shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado.
The governor's statement specifically said the following:
"My heart goes out to the families who were impacted by the tragic gun violence in Boulder yesterday. I call on our partners in Congress to take up meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts. Let the memory of those we lost not be forgotten."
The suspect in the shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21. He faces 10 charges of first degree murder.
Among the victims was Boulder police officer Eric Talley. He was the first officer to respond to the shooting scene. Talley, a father of seven children, had been on the Boulder police force for 11 years.
An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News said Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 on March 16. The court document didn't explicitly identify the weapon Alissa allegedly used, but witnesses described him as having a AR-style weapon.
President Joe Biden also issued a statement after the shooting.
"Ten lives have been lost and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado," the president said. "Jill and I are devastated.
"Those poor folks who died left behind families with a big hole in the hearts."
