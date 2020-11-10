ILLINOIS (WAND) - Central Illinois regions have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations triple from peaks seen in the spring of 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker said.
The governor's Tuesday press conference provided updates on COVID-19 hospitalization statistics for each region. Region 3, which includes west central Illinois, and Region 6, which involves east central Illinois, had the two highest rates of increase compared to spring peaks.
Region 3's hospitalizations are 3.2 times the spring peak, the governor said. Region 6 is even higher at 3.5 times the spring peak.
Statewide, Pritzker and health officials reported the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is getting very close to the spring peak. It was 4,207 on Tuesday. On May 5, it was 4,822. The lowest seven-day statewide average was 1,400 on July 18, showing this statistic has drastically grown since the summer.
The governor said over 2,000 hospitalization have been added to the rolling statewide average since Oct. 1.
Pritzker said this is a difficult time for health care workers. He stressed they are doing amazing work, but people can't let them get overrun. Health officials are imploring the public to wear masks and avoid having gatherings with a large number of people in their homes.
Illinois did have some positive news to report, as the state reached over 100,000 tests in 24 hours. Pritzker said Illinois is one of the top testing states in the nation and the best in the Midwest.
There's a renewed testing demand across Illinois, Pritzker said. He added every effort is being made to build out the testing infrastructure.
Pritzker recognized that 9 months in a pandemic is a long time, but stressed the public can't let its guard down. He pointed out that Illinois is reporting over 10,000 deaths each day in November and dozens of daily COVID-19 deaths.
On Tuesday, the state reported 12,623 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths.
