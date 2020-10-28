ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said Region 3 and Region 6 in central Illinois will see mitigations if COVID-19 data does not improve.
In his Wednesday press conference, the governor pointed out Region 3 is on its second day with a rolling seven-day positivity rate at 8 percent or higher (8.1percent Wednesday). If the rate continues to be this high Thursday, he said there will be mitigations.
Region 3 includes Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Pike, Adams, Hancock, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Scott, Brown, Mason and Menard counties.
Region 6 had its first day above the 8 percent threshold Wednesday at 8.1 percent. Pritzker said two more days above the threshold will mean mitigations.
The counties in Region 6 include Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermilion counties.
Pritzker said Illinois State Police have stepped up random checks of businesses to find those who are not following mitigation rules. ISP has been involved in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions in four regions, including Regions 1, 5, 7 and 8.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly said citations for COVID-19 violations have been issued in five counties. There have not been any arrests.
He said ISP and local jurisdictions have used an enforcement system focused on businesses and not individuals. Emergency rules provide for an incremental process in situations where masking and social distancing is not followed by a business.
Businesses are first given a verbal warning, followed by a written warning and written order, and finally a misdemeanor citation is issued as a last resort if violations continue.
"Let me be clear - no one is arrested," Kelly said. "The governor and no one in law enforcement has ever suggested as a possibility in the circumstance where a misdemeanor citation has been issued. It's where the emergency rule requirements for masking and social distancing have been outright and openly violated by the wait staff, cooks, business owners and others refusing to respect or observe these basic safety measures."
Pritzker made note of the difficulty COVID-19 has caused in the lives of Illinoisans.
"I know this virus is very hard on everyone," Pritzker said. "The damage COVID-19 is doing to people's lives and livelihoods is real. And for many people, the fight has gotten harder as the months have passed."
A statement on his Facebook page went on to talk about the need for financial assistance for businesses.
"Despite what the stock market looks like, the real economy for real people has been brutalized by this virus, and the Republican-controlled United States Senate has refused time and time again to give workers, those unable to work, local governments and small businesses the support they need," the governor said. "Many cannot financially survive this pandemic without help from Congress and the President."
