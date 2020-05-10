ILLINOIS (WAND) - Sunday, Gov. Pritzker defended his Stay-At-Home order and plans to reopen the state.
He says Illinoisans have to change the way they do things until COVID-19 is "eradicated".
His comments came on CNN's "State of the Union". This as he faces a southern Illinois salon owner's lawsuit and criticism from republicans calling his plans to reopen an overreach.
“The truth is that coronavirus is still out there,"' he told CNN. “It hasn’t gone anywhere. And so we all are going to have to change the way we do things until we’re able to eradicate it.”
Salon owner Sonja Harrison filed the lawsuit Friday in Clay County. She alleges that Pritzker doesn't have the authority to close her business, Visual Changes. A judge in the same southern Illinois county has already ruled in favor of one Republican lawmaker who claimed the order violated his civil rights. The state has appealed.
Under Pritzker's plans, salon's could reopen by phase 3. Pritzker says this phase could come before May 30.
