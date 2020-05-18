CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker defended a new rule allowing for businesses to face Class A misdemeanor charge if they violate the state's stay-at-home order.
During his daily COVID-19 update on Monday, he said the rule is actually less punitive than other measures that could be used against businesses.
“Before today, a restaurant or a bar that refuses to comply after communication from law enforcement or even after a cease-and-desist letter, the state can revoke the business’ liquor license or impose a closure order from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Those are expensive measures from a business to come back from. They’re not preferred by anyone, least of all me,” he said.
“This additional enforcement tool, this citation is less harmful to a business than a total shutdown or a loss of license. It gives local governments and law enforcement the ability to do their job.”
Under the new rule businesses could face a misdemeanor charge if they don't stay closed under the current orders. If convicted they could face a fine between $75 and $2,500.
Pritzker said that the rule can only be used when a business violates the order, and “cannot be used to regulate individual conduct,” such as refusal to wear facial coverings in public and other violations of the stay-at-home order.
The governor also said the rule would have no impact on the “99 percent of Illinois businesses that are following” the state’s reopening plan.
No businesses were cited under the new rule, according to Pritzker.
Pritzker said the rule falls under the auspices of the Illinois Department of Public Health Act, which makes any violation of an IDPH health order a Class A misdemeanor.
“It’s in the law today,” he said. “It’s in the Illinois Department of Public Health Act,” Pritzker said. “There’s not an overreach here, and in fact, it gives us a lighter enforcement mechanism than the ones that already exist.”
Pritzker's office said they are serious about enforcing the current order so businesses can open safely under the phased reopening plan
“I’m very interested in reopening businesses across the state in a safe and healthy fashion, and we’re on our way to being able to do that,” he said. “There are people who are endangering people in their own communities, and we want to be able to give local officials and local law enforcement the ability to do what they need.”
Last week, Pritzker said the entire state is ready to move into Phase Three of the plan by the end of May. The earliest the state could move into Phase Four of the plan would be at least June 26.
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.
