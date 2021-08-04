(WAND)- Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to address mask mandates for all K-12 schools in Illinois, Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Chicago reports Pritzker will likely unveil the requirement when he delivers a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center in Chicago.
Just last week the Illinois Department of Public Health announced they would follow the CDC's latest recommendation to wear masks indoors at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
U.S. counties are grouped into four levels of community transmission based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percent of COVID-19 tests that are positive over the past week.
Counties that report anywhere from 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven day period or reports a positivity rate of 8% to 10%, fall into the "substantial transmission" tier, whereas those reporting 100 cases or more per 100,000 or have a positivity rate of at least 10% are labeled as "high transmission."
The CDC recommends these two groups to wear masks.
As of Monday, 96 of Illinois’ 102 counties were experiencing either “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission, triggering the recommendation to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
