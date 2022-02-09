(WAND) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker finalizes a new phased plan to drop the state’s indoor mask mandate by the end of February.
Pritzker tells NBC affiliate WGEM that the people of Illinois have done a good job of keeping each other safe throughout the pandemic and that Illinois has continued to see a significant drop in hospitalizations.
The phase plan will lift the indoor mask mandate in most settings. However, that plan does not include a repeal of the mask mandate in public schools.
The Governor is scheduled to announce the full update at 2 p.m. Wednesday from Chicago.
WAND will continue to follow this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.