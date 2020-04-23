ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to extend Illinois' stay-at home order Thursday, sources told NBC Chicago.
The station said the extension is expected to be revealed during a 2:30 p.m. press briefing Thursday updating the public on COVID-19 response efforts in the state. The sources believe the extension could be through May 30.
It's unclear how long the order will be extended for. The governor is allowed by law to sign an executive order for 30 days.
The order is expected to have language requiring residents to cover their faces while visiting public spaces in which social distancing is difficult.
Some restrictions could be lifted, NBC Chicago said, as lawmakers and business have requested Pritzker reopen state parks and golf courses and allow elective surgeries.