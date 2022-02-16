SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Governor Pritzker was in Springfield at Lincoln Land College Tuesday to give more details on a program to expand higher education to those wanting to join the healthcare industry. It's a part of his annual budget proposal.
He proposes to give $25 million to PATH, which is Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce. Included in this will be not just tuition help but food vouchers, transportation help, and career counseling. Several current nursing students shared how they got involved in nursing.
"My husband is disabled and I've been the breadwinner of my family," said Lisa Carter, a nursing student at Lincoln Land Community College.
"When the company I was working for closed down a few years ago, I had to start anew," Carter said. Through help by the state, she was able to get this degree.
"I found even someone my age was able to get help attending college through the MAP grants...it helps to make dreams like mine become a reality," Carter said. Gov. Pritzker says it will help keep more jobs in the state.
"We're finally making it more affordable for students across Illinois to get their degree right here in Illinois, and our future is brighter than ever before because of it," Pritzker said. The Illinois Workforce Equity Initiative has already helped community colleges across the state.
"Lincoln land is a leading hub for our Illinois workforce equity initiative, which since its founding has enrolled over 5000 students in high demand training programs statewide," Pritzker said.
Other lawmakers were present sharing their support.
"Families are changed through our community colleges," Doris Turner, Democratic Representative from Decatur said.
"When so many students who are often black and brown are locked out of pursuing their education because of financial barriers, investing in their futures is a matter of equity," said Ly. Governor Juliana Stratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.