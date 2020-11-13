ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the state's moratorium on evictions for 30 more days from Nov. 13.
The governor said the moratorium will cover renters who earned no more than $99,000 in income or no more than $180,000 as joint filers for the 2020 calendar year. Renters who can't pay will be required to send in a declaration form to their landlord certifying they can't pay rent because of a substantial income loss.
That form will be available online here.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, I've insisted people need to be able to stay home without fear of eviction because too often, for too many, eviction leads to shared housing, congregate settings or even homelessness, all concerning risk factors for catching COVID-19," Pritzker said. "And with or without this current crisis, everybody deserves a place to lay down their head at night."
In what Pritzker called the largest housing assistance program in the U.S., which was launched in August, Illinois dedicated $300 million to help renters, landlords and mortgage holders. To date, the governor said the state has given $182 million to assist 36,400 renters and landlords.
Pritzker said this meant $5,000 per renter "tens of thousands of times over," with funding going directly to landlords to pay rent owed.
The program has approved $36 million to date to 4,300 homeowners with mortgage payments.
By the end of 2020, Pritzker said the state will have given $200 million to 40,000 renters and landlords and $100 million to 10,000 homeowners for mortgages.
The rental and mortgage assistance programs are oversubscribed at a 2 to 1 rate, Pritzker said. He said this does not account for those who are in need and never applied.
He made a point of saying Congressional stimulus funds are needed to assist businesses, landlords, renters, workers, states, local governments and entrepreneurs who are in "deep, profound pain" because of the pandemic.
