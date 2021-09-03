ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced a two week extension to vaccine requirements for people in high-risk settings.
With the extension, health care workers (including nursing home employees), all P-12 teachers and staff and higher education personnel and students must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 19. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association and education leaders, including the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Association of School Administrators and the Illinois Principals Association, had requested the extension.
On Aug. 26, the governor's office announced it was requiring health care workers, P-12 teachers and staff, and higher education personnel and students to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing in an effort to combat the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The governor's office said the two-week extension allows more schools and hospitals to implement the new accountability measures, and the second dose of either two-dose vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose, as vaccine providers have directed.
The governor's office is continuing to encourage entities to put in place more stringent vaccine requirements. The executive order does not bar entities from implement a requirement for personnel, contractors, students or other visitors to be fully vaccinated without giving an alternative to test on a weekly basis that is consistent with applicable law.
“Vaccines remain our strongest tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19, the Delta variant, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “While hospitals and schools move forward in good faith, this extension ensures they are prepared to meet this requirement to better protect our most vulnerable residents and children who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.”
“Even as our hospitals and schools are taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the testing and accountability measures mandated in Executive Order 2021-22, we recognize that some institutions will need additional time in which to establish procedures that will guarantee they are compliant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Our primary goal is to make sure that healthcare workers, education employees and students are protected, along with their families and communities, and this extension will help us achieve that goal.”
