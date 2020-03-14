CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced he has filed paper work to expand medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker announced the decision during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.
The measure would help families through the expansion of unemployment insurance and calls for utilities to halt shut-offs and late payment fees. Pritzker said state officials have been working on the measure since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and activated the Stafford Act.
If the federal waver is approved, Illinois will be able to expand Medicaid services through the addition of new medical providers, increased access across the state and ramped up services to many of the state's most vulnerable.
For questions about COVID-19 you can visit IDPH.illinois.gov or call 1800-889-3931.