ILLINOIS (WAND) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced that he has granted clemency to a U.S. Army veteran who was deported to Mexico in 2018 after serving 7 1/2 years in a state prison for a non-violent offense.
Miguel Perez, who immigrated to Illinois as a child, joined the Army in 2002 and served two tours in Afghanistan as a Special Forces mechanic. After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the aftermath of an explosion, Perez returned home from service with PTSD.
Pritzker's office said that Perez was a legal U.S. resident whose service in the armed forces was supposed to provide him an expedited path to citizenship under a 2002 executive order by President George W. Bush. However, due to an oversight, that never happened.
Perez was convicted of a non-violent offense in 2008, and was released from Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg in 2016.
He petitioned the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in late 2016, arguing that a pardon might help prevent deportation. The board recommended clemency for Perez in 2017, but was ultimately denied by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Pritzker's office said Perez was deported in March 2018 without prior contact with his family, and was left at the Mexican border "nearly penniless without clothing or shelter."
In a statement, Pritzker said Perez should have never been deported.
"The bigoted immigration policy of President (Donald) Trump and failed leadership of former Gov. Rauner have caused unfortunate circumstances for a U.S. veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan,” he said.
“In evaluating this request for clemency, I recognize this pardon is not a perfect solution, but it is the most just action to take to allow a U.S. veteran the opportunity to be treated fairly by the country he served.”