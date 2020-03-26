SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security are taking extra steps to streamline unemployment claims.
Below are the steps being added:
- The website has been moved to new hardware infrastructure to handle the increased demand
- Web, storage, and processing capacity has been increased to meet needs of increased traffic
- Methods have been implemented to track COVID-19-related claims
- Call center capacity has been increased
- Daily call center hours have been extended to respond to those waiting in the queue after closure
- Call center staff has been supplemented by 40% to cut down on wait times
- Both the website and the call center will continue to be monitored for improvements in functions and abilities
IDES is also asking people to adhere to a new alphabetized schedule for filing an unemployment benefit claim.
Online Filing Schedule:
- Those with last names beginning with letters A-M will be asked to file their claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.
- Those with last names beginning with letters N-Z will be asked to file their claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.
- Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
Call Center Filing Schedule:
- Those with last names beginning with letters A-M will be asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30am – 6pm.
- Those with names beginning with letters N-Z will be asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 7:30am – 6pm.
- Fridays (7:30am – 6pm) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
The day or time of day in which a claim is filed will not impact whether you receive benefits or your benefit amount. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date in which a claimant was laid-off or let go from their job due to COVID-19.
