SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker offered criticism in response to President Donald Trump's suggestion that the 2020 U.S. election should be pushed back.
In a Thursday tweet, President Trump said universal mail-in voting would cause 2020 to have the "most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history." He added it would be a "great embarrassment" to the United States.
Pritzker fired back in a Facebook post, saying Illinois will hold its election "as required by law" on Nov. 3, 2020.
"The President cannot move an election," the governor said. "We will not allow you to undermine the foundations of our democracy."
Pritzker also said the right to vote is essential. He pointed out that he signed a law to expand vote-by-mail in Illinois and make elections safer.
He added the Illinois Board of Elections will take "thorough precautions" during the pandemic for people who want to vote in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.