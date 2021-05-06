ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois will enter the bridge COVID-19 reopening phase on May 14, Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday.
The governor talked about the latest in pandemic statistics Thursday, saying concerning rise in hospitalizations seen a few weeks ago has stabilized. The continuing administration of COVID-19 vaccines is also a factor, as the state has given over 9.6 million doses.
Pritzker credited the state's "incredible" workforce of health care professionals and the National Guard for Illinois running ahead of the national average for vaccinations. He said 60 percent of Illinois adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose. The wide majority of residents 65 and older (85 percent) have at least one dose.
On Thursday, 33.61 percent of the state's population was fully vaccinated.
"The days of vaccine scarcity are over," the governor said.
Pritzker said vaccines will be expanded to doctor's offices, with pediatricians included. Over 1,000 physician offices have signed up to do this as of Thursday, and the governor encouraged others to follow.
The state could possibly enter Phase 5 - which is fully reopening - on June 11.
