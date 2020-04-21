(WAND) - In an interview with the Washington Post, Gov. JB Pritzker said models are now predicting Illinois may peak in coronavirus cases in mid-May. It's a date that is later than initially forecasted, thanks to social distancing and the state's stay-at-home order.
"We have not peaked," Pritzker said in an interview with the Washington Post that was broadcast on the newspaper's Facebook page.
"We were the second state in the United States to put forward our stay-at-home rule and people have really been abiding by it for the most part," he continued. "And so the result of that has been the pushing out of what had been anticipated to be a peaking in the middle or near the end of April. So it's been pushed out now, according to the models, to maybe mid-May, but at a lower level, and so we're moving, inching toward that date."
"People are doing what they need to do in the state of Illinois, staying indoors or staying at home, wearing masks outside as I've urged everybody to do, making sure they're washing their hands, and all the other things that we've asked people to do, so the result is that we've had many fewer deaths than were anticipated, our hospitalization rate is somewhat stable, climbing a little bit but somewhat stabilizing, and of course, our ventilator needs have gone down," Pritzker said.
In the interview it was the first time Pritzker gave a new timeframe of the state's coronavirus peak. However, during Tuesday's daily updates he said in order to completely open the state up we need more testing and tracing. He also said we need a vaccine.
It's not clear if the stay-at-home order will be extended. However, Pritzker said on Monday he could open state commerce county-by-county?
“Or region-by-region. The important thing is that we want to keep people safe and also give them the ability to do as much as possible without spreading the virus.”
Without social distancing Illinois could have reached its hospital capacity by more than 25,000 beds on April 6. Instead current coronavirus hospitalizations are at 3,680 on the same date.
The governor added that all projections indicate Illinoisans have saved thousands of lives, and the coronavirus curve appears to be bending the right way.
"With the current mitigation strategies in place, we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping to keep that peak as low as possible," Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday there are 1,551 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 119 additional deaths.