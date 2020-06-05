ILLINOIS (WAND) - Summer school will be back in session.
Governor Pritzker signed an executive order Thursday allowing limited in-person learning at both public and private schools this summer.
Back in March, the governor ordered all schools to close for the remainder of the academic school year.
The number of individuals allowed in one space is ten of fewer as part of Phase 3 guidelines. Schools will also be required to make sure social distancing practices are followed "to the greatest extent possible".
According to the new order, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment provided by the school.
In April, Pritzker said he was unsure if in-person learning or remote learning would be in place next school year. As of Thursday, the governor hadn't yet made a decision.
