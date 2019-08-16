Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Five bills and two executive orders were signed at Illinois State Police headquarters by Governor JB Pritzker to support public safety and first responders.
Two of the measures (HB 2766 & HB 2767) are designed to prevent first responder suicides and promote mental wellness. A bipartisan first responders suicide task force is expected to issue a report by January 1, 2020.
Police officers taking their own lives is a significant problem nationwide. In 2018, 167 police officers nationwide died by suicide according to bluehelp.org with 9 of those deaths in Illinois.
“There is nothing weak about getting help,” Pritzker told WAND News. “In fact, it’s one of the most courageous things that someone can do.”
In addition to the task force the legislation signed by Governor Pritzker implements training for peer support counseling. The measure will allow officers and first responders to seek assistance without fearing the loss of their careers.
“When they need help because they’re suffering from post-traumatic stress, or some other mental health ailment, they’re often reluctant to get it,” according to State Senator Bill Cunningham, (D) Chicago.
State Representative Sue Scherer, (D) Decatur, supported the legislation.
“You can’t imagine, if you’ve never been through that, you couldn’t possibly imagine what they’ve been through and then they’re supposed to go back to work,” Scherer said.
Friday was also First Responders Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.