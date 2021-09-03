CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker launched a new comprehensive, integrated approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois on Friday after issuing Executive Order 2021-21.
The order will establish an Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and appoint a new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force.
The order will also form a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including representation of people with disabilities, people with lived experience, the philanthropic sector, and local Continuums of Care.
The governor was joined by Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Secretary Grace Hou, community leaders, and stakeholders as he announced the government-wide approach to serving those without a home.
In 2020, the administration provided $329 million in rental assistance, and is planning to invest $1.5 billion in housing relief this year.
The administration already recently extended the eviction moratorium to October 3, 2021.
“In another step to protect our most vulnerable residents, I’m announcing an Interagency Task Force on Homelessness, codifying the collaboration that has become second nature to our health and human service agencies in the face of the pandemic – an all the more essential mission with the eviction moratorium set to end,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In doing so, I’m directing my state agencies to come together with leaders in the sector to strengthen safety nets, support local solutions, and provide effective help for those dealing with the housing crisis to get them back on their feet. Together, step by step, we are working to make Illinois a place all our residents can truly call home.”
The new interagency task force will work with the administration’s collaborative and comprehensive effort to decrease homelessness and reduce unnecessary institutionalization across the state by identifying strategies to improve health and human services, identify local solutions, and strengthen existing safety nets to address the root causes.
Working within the IDHS, the Homelessness Chief, will develop the new task force and implement plans on how to prevent and address the effects of homelessness.
The task forces primary goal is to reach functional zero homelessness.
“Housing is a basic human right. Thanks to the Governor’s unwavering commitment and leadership, we are committed to keeping Illinoisans in their homes and fight the homelessness crisis that has impacted so many,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “This new task force is an opportunity to build upon the existing work and commitment of our administration to combat homelessness in our state. The COVID-19 Housing and Utility Assistance Project provides temporary and emergency housing and utility assistance to immigrants, refugees, and Limited English Proficient individuals who experienced a COVID-19 related financial hardship. IDHS is committed to instituting programs aimed at mitigating poverty in Illinois and responding to the needs of hard-hit communities including the homeless population.”
IHDA is utilizing $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for supportive housing programming, a portion of which is dedicated to support the formerly homeless population. Per the United States Department of the Treasury, Illinois is a leader in disbursing federal rental assistance throughout the state, currently ranking 3rd out of all states in the nation for getting money out as fast as possible.
“Ending poverty and homelessness in our lifetime will require innovative partnerships, bold strategies, and significant community investments,” said Jose M. Muñoz, Executive Director of La Casa Norte, which serves youth and families confronting homelessness. “We applaud Governor Pritzker for creating a dedicated team to spearhead the development and implementation of a comprehensive plan to end homelessness in our state.”
“Ending homelessness and ensuring every neighbor has access to shelter and supportive services has always been possible on the northwest side of Chicago, in Illinois and nationwide,” said State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D)- Chicago. “I'm thrilled that we are harnessing our collective power in Illinois to thoughtfully do just that.”
Executive order 2021-21 is effective immediately.
