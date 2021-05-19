SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Governor JB Pritzker launches a $20.7 billion multi-year plan to improve Illinois' roads and bridges over the next six years.
Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation and labor, legislative and local leaders, hopes to reinforce Illinois' leadership as a transportation hub while creating thousands of jobs to spur economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest multi-year plan builds on significant infrastructure investment over the past two years, with over 2,700 miles of state and local roadways and 290 bridges already improved through Rebuild Illinois.
With more than 4.9 million Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 64% of residents age 18 and over receiving at least their first dose, the Governor also announced the return of full Amtrak service in Illinois beginning July 19.
Following CDC guidance, face masks are still required on public transit, including trains, to prevent community spread.
"With all that's been built over the last two years, even through a global pandemic, today we are announcing the new Multi-Year Plan for the next six years that will reconstruct over 2,700 more miles of roads and nearly 8 million square feet of bridges. And of course, the projects in this MYP will continue to create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs for hardworking Illinoisans across our state – bolstering our pandemic recovery in yet one more way," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is about investing for the future – supporting this generation and the next, making sure we have good jobs and the roads to get there, and building a state where opportunity is just around the corner for everyone, no matter where you're standing."
Based on current funding levels, the FY2022-27 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,779 miles of roads and 7.9 million square feet of the bridge deck.
Of the $20.7 billion over the six years of the program, $3.32 billion has been identified for the upcoming fiscal year.
The program will include several projects that will create economic opportunities, enhance the quality of life, and improve safety on both the IDOT and local transportation systems.
Project selection was based on objective criteria, such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes, and crash history.
IDOT has planned out the major elements of its upcoming investments, including:
- $5.79 billion for highway reconstruction and preservation
- $4.82 billion for bridge improvements
- $2.59 billion for strategic expansion
- $1.43 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition
- $1.21 billion for safety and system modernizations
"Under the governor's leadership, we are continuing to build and sustain infrastructure that gives Illinois its competitive edge and strengthens our status as the transportation hub of North America," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This latest multi-year program means we will keep making historic improvements in our transportation system, just as we have throughout the pandemic. As people start to explore and travel Illinois again, we want passenger rail to be a viable option as well."
The program will create and support hundreds of thousands of earning opportunities over the next six years for Illinois residents in communities across the state.
As the state and national economy continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, these jobs will be a critical source for families working to get back on their feet.
"The Rebuild Illinois program is the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois' history and continues to have a transformational impact on central Illinois," said Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "This financial commitment is not just about streets and highways or roads and bridges. It is invigorating communities, spurring economic development, and putting people to work."
"Illinois is the transportation hub of the Midwest, and I am pleased to see that maintaining and improving our roads and bridges remains a priority through this new multi-year plan," said Senator Donald DeWitte (R-St. Charles), who serves as the Minority Spokesperson of the Senate Transportation Committee. "Especially as we begin to move out of the pandemic, a reliable transportation grid is essential to restoring economic vitality to businesses that have endured immense difficulty over the last 14 months."
With the number of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to decrease and the demand for public transportation expanding, Amtrak will resume full passenger rail service, starting July 19.
A full long-distance interstate schedule will restore four state-sponsored lines.
The Chicago-Milwaukee partnership with Wisconsin will resume next week.
The three state-sponsored routes connecting Chicago and Quincy, Chicago and Carbondale, and Chicago and St. Louis are expected to run at full capacity by mid-July.
Passengers can reserve tickets for travel starting the week of Jul. 19 on Amtrak.com beginning this week.
Amtrak previously announced a return to normal operations for the Hiawatha Service on May 23, a partnership of Illinois and Wisconsin departments of transportation that runs between Chicago and Milwaukee with a stop in Glenview.
"As Amtrak begins our 50th year of service nationally, we look forward to growing our ridership back to normal levels and celebrating this fall when our Illinois DOT partnership celebrates its 50th anniversary on Nov. 4," said Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang, responsible for Amtrak's state-supported services.
The increased capacity builds upon the administration's robust efforts to connect communities and help lift local economies safely.
Under Rebuild Illinois, a total of $1.1 billion is allocated for rail improvements alone.
The critical investments include $78 million in new funds to upgrade rail crossings and improve safety, creating and supporting opportunities for hardworking Illinoisans.
Amtrak has stations in 30 communities in Illinois, serving more than a million riders annually prior to the pandemic.
For a full list of stops, schedule, and fare information, visit Amtrak.com/Midwest.
