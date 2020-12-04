ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has outlined the steps that will take place in Illinois if a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.
The state may have a vaccine to distribute in the coming months, as candidates from both Pfizer and Moderna are up for U.S. Food and Drug Administration review later in December. Pfizer's candidate is said to be 95 percent effective and Moderna's is said to be be 94 percent effective, according to each company.
The FDA will review the Pfizer candidate on Dec. 10 and the Moderna candidate on Dec. 17. Pritzker said Illinois is one of multiple states that will have its own review panels, joining Indiana, California, New York, West Virginia and Michigan. He said this is part of an "all hands on deck effort" to make sure evaluations are thorough.
"All signs to date are astoundingly promising," Pritzker said. "Never before have we seen an early vaccine study like the studies that have come out for these vaccines of this scale that have demonstrated such high level of protection."
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ruled vaccines that are authorized by the FDA and recommended by ACIP will in the initial vaccination program phase be given to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. They also prioritized essential workers, including first responders, those older than 65 and those with multiple high-risk medical conditions, to be second in line. Further guidance is expected to come after Phase 1A, or the first vaccination plan phase.
Excluding Chicago, Pritzker said Illinois has over 492,000 frontline health care workers and over 93,000 residents. With Chicago included, the state has over 654,000 frontline workers and more than 109,000 long-term care facility residents. Pritzker said he laid this out because the federal government decided to give America's largest cities, such as Chicago, a "separate, direct supply" of the vaccine.
Should the Pfizer vaccine be approved on Dec. 10, the governor said Illinois is slated to receive 109,000 doses of the vaccine sometime during the week of Dec. 14. This will mean 23,000 directly to Chicago and 86,000 statewide outside of Chicago.
Pritzker said there will be more and more doses shipped each week after the initial shipments.
To implement ASIP and CDC recommendations, Pritzker said the first Illinois vaccinations will go to the hospitals and health care workers in the 50 Illinois counties with the highest death rates per capita. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the department has notified the 10 hospitals of the regional hospital coordination centers that will be the distribution sites for the vaccine to local health departments in these 50 counties.
The local health department partners will then work with hospitals in their area to identify high-risk and critical health care workers for the initial vaccine administration. Ezike said there is a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to directly vaccinate long-term care facility residents. In Illinois, she said all but five of those facilities had registered as of Dec. 4 and added the state will work to make sure those last five are registered.
The governor stressed it will take more than the next couple of weeks for vaccines to be distributed to health care workers, long-term care facilities and essential workers.
"Manufacturing, distribution and administering enough vaccine to cover these prioritized candidates will take some time - more than just the next few weeks," Pritzker said.
Due to two-dose timelines, Pritzker said no single person will be fully vaccinated by Christmas. He said it will likely be months before people with low risk factors see their first dose.
First distribution for Pfizer is set for Dec. 13-19 if approved, per Pritzker, while Moderna's first distribution is set for Dec. 20-26.
