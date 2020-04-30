CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker said during a daily briefing he believes the coronavirus was in Illinois before the outbreak was documented or reported.
During his Wednesday daily briefing he was asked about new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released about the possibility of 700 additional deaths between March 8 and April 11 that were not attributed to COVID-19.
Pritzker said he agreed that it could be possible the spike was previously unreported coronavirus fatalities - and that health officials would at some point re-examine those deaths.
"I think everybody's realizing, indeed, there's been a recent report out of California… that shows that people had COVID-19 long before anybody thought here in the United States. And so it's probably true here in Illinois that people had coronavirus long before," he said.
This comes after an autopsy report in Santa Clara County, California showed two people who died on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 tested positive for the coronavirus after tissue samples were taken.
Before this the first coronavirus related death in the U.S. was reported on Feb. 29. This could mean the first death happened weeks earlier.
Health officials in Santa Clara said the deaths were not initially attributed because the victims both died at home when limited testing was available.
"Some of the deaths that nobody was even talking about, they didn't have a name for this thing," he said. "People were dying and they may have been put on their death certificate they died of pneumonia or some other respiratory illness," Pritzker said.
"So there's no doubt that we're going to need to go back through the records," Pritzker continued, adding, "That's going to probably happen in months hence, because we have so much to do now to focus on keeping people safe and alive now, but we're probably going to have to go back and see you know, how many of these probably, based upon all the symptoms, were COVID-19?"
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made a similar remark on Friday.
"When our first case was identified, it was the second case in the U.S. Of course, it begs the question," Ezike said during Friday's briefing. "That individual was not on a flight that came in after any travel restrictions and screenings were in place. So for sure, if we think that this virus originated in Wuhan and people were traveling to the U.S., it is possible, very likely that cases, individuals who had this, had come before our first diagnosed cases."
"So potentially there have been other illnesses that were not appreciated," she continued. "And I know that maybe there'll be requests by families, maybe medical examiners will be reviewing some of their records. We wouldn't stop any of that. If they identify new cases, we will have to adjust our case counts and we will absolutely do that to update our data."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.