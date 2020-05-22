(WAND) - President Trump demanded places of worship be allowed to re-open immediately on Friday, with strong words for the nation's governors.
"I'm correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential," President Trump said. "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors."
Friday afternoon, Governor Pritzker responded to the President's declaration, implicitly disagreeing with an immediate re-opening of in-person religious services in Illinois.
"We do not want parishioners to get ill because their faith leaders bring them together," Pritzker said, at his daily press briefing. "We hope that faith leaders will continue to do as the vast majority of them have done, which is to worship sometimes online, sometimes in other capacities, as we've talked about outdoor and drive-in."
It isn't clear what would transpire in a showdown between the President and the Governor, but what is clear is that some Central Illinois pastors agree with the President.
"I 100% agree with President Trump," said Pastor Matt Samuels of GT Church in Decatur. "Churches, places of worship, are absolutely essential."
Pastor Samuels said thus far, GT Church has held both drive-in and online services, but after the President's remarks, will look at attempting in-person services, as soon as next weekend.
"Very, very soon, we are going to be getting together and talking about what it looks like to safely re-open," he said.
But not all churches are following this path. Pastor Camilla Hempstead, of First United Methodist Church in Decatur, said her church will only re-open if the church's bishop and other church leaders believe it's safe to do so.
"Even if we had permission to open this weekend, we would not, for our church," she said. "I don't think it's safe yet, for groups of our size."
The CDC has issued guidelines for places of worship looking to re-open safely. You can find those guidelines here.
