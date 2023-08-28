SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Young people in South Central Illinois won't need to travel far to get hands-on training to be a laborer or contractor. A brand new training and innovation center in Litchfield is finally ready to give students a leg up toward future careers.
High school students in Montgomery and Macoupin counties will now be able to earn college credit and industry credentials in welding, auto technology, and IT before they graduate.
"For decades, our nation pulled back from career and technical education for young people, choosing instead to focus only on four-year colleges and universities," Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday. "But, Illinois has a history of providing good-paying jobs with a great future to those who choose to go to work right from high school."
State leaders said the South Central Illinois Training and Innovation Center can also help displaced workers get new jobs in manufacturing and other growing industries. Former senator Andy Manar said most rural school districts cannot offer programs employers need to fill critical workforce vacancies.
"Yet, that need to fulfill the dreams of kids in small towns often goes unmet despite the desire to get it done," Deputy Governor Manar said. "Well, that's not going to happen anymore here in Montgomery County and Macoupin County."
Manar worked with local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to acquire an $8.6 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to make the new center possible.
Students can now start their career as an apprentice through the Illinois Laborers' and Contractors program. Local leaders are also glad to see the partnership between school districts, Lincoln Land Community College, Lewis and Clark Community College, and the state government.
"Students in our region will be better prepared, more equipped with advanced skills and graduate ready to join our communities as adults," said Panhandle Superintendent Aaron Hopper. "Adults who will continue to help our region and our beautiful state of Illinois to be a great place to live, learn and work."
The redeveloped warehouse features a full scale auto garage, welding center, and classrooms for precision machining, IT certifications and agriculture technology. Pritzker noted that this training center can help Illinois be at the forefront of economic progress for the nation.
"These are the types of strategic investments that build our workers' skills to take the jobs available right now in high growth industries of the future," Pritzker added.
