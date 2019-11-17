Springfield, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has named the 2020 Order of Lincoln recipients. It is the highest honor for professional achievement and public service.
Among the recipients was Doug Collins, current Bulls executive, former head coach and the first overall pick in the 1973 NBA Draft.
Collins spent his collegiate career at Illinois State, before playing eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, making the All-Star team four times. Collins went on to coach the Bulls, Pistons, Wizards and Sixers. Collins coached in the 1997 NBA All-Star game.
Other recipients include Scott Altman, a former NASA astronaut from Pekin; Robert "Robb" Fraley, a former Monsato Co. executive from Hooperstown.
Also other honorees are Donald F. McHenry of East St. Louis, former United Nations ambassador and permanent representative; Dr. Joanne C. Smith, president and CEO of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for physical medicine and rehabilitation and Chicago native Mavis Staples, a rhythm and blues and gospel singer and civil rights activist.
The recipients will be honored in April 2020 at Illinois State University in Normal.