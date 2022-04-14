DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) indicates COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but Gov. JB Pritzker stated this week there are no current plans to reinstate mask mandates.
“The numbers that we really pay very, very close attention to are hospitalizations,” said the governor.
As of Thursday morning, IDPH reported just under 500 people hospitalized statewide due to COVID.
The city of Philadelphia reinstated an indoor mask mandate. While the federal government moved the lifting of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses from April 18 to May 3, 2022, as of now, the governor feels the mandates do not need to be reinstated.
“I feel like right now and listening to IDPH and our experts on the outside of IDPH that we’re in a pretty good place,” Pritzker told reporters. “I think that towns, cities across Illinois, not to mention across the country, should do what they feel is necessary in their communities to keep people safe.”
