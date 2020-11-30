ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said no Illinois regions will see mitigations downgraded from Tier 3 "for the next few weeks" in a Monday press conference.
The governor said Tier 3 mitigations will stay active during this period even if regions might be on track to meet metrics for lowering restrictions. He said the state is still in a "precarious place" and Thanksgiving effects need to be evaluated before "we make any premature adjustments."
Pritzker said he talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious disease in the United States, and learned Fauci expects a surge after people across the country gathered indoors with family and friends for Thanksgiving.
"I say this as we come off of a Thanksgiving holiday when many people may have dropped their guard and gathered with people from outside of their own households. The hope now is that we can fend off the surge in the next few weeks to get to a healthier holiday time in the latter half of December," Pritzker said. "We'll be watching the data closely to monitor for a Thanksgiving-related surge in our case count, our positivity rate."
Illinois Department of Public Health leader Dr. Ngozi Ezike asked people who spent Thanksgiving with people outside of their immediate households should get tested for COVID-19 later during the week of Nov. 30. They should wait six to seven days from possible exposure to be tested or, if they have symptoms, get tested immediately.
On Monday, Illinois officials reported 85 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's death total was 12,278 as of that time.
