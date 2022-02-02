DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker rolled out his $45 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday. it includes election year tax breaks.
Among those tax breaks is a one-year suspension of state taxes on groceries. The governor says it will save taxpayers $360 million. Homeowners will see a one-time property tax rebate of 5% which will be limited to $300. The proposal could save taxpayers $475 million. The governor is also proposing a one-year freeze on gas tax increases with a savings of $135 million.
State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, says the budget plan is “disconnected from reality” because it only provides the one-year of relief during an election year despite inflation.
“Power bills, food prices, the cost of living and yet he wants to give them temporary one-time relief,” Rose sad. The senator went on to say the Pritzker budget increases spending by two-and-a-half billion dollars much of which is supported by federal dollars that will soon run out.
The legislature will have the final say on a state budget. They hope to have a new budget in place by early April. The new fiscal year starts on July first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.