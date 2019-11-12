QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Capital Development Board is asking for proposals for teams interested in working on the project following a $230 million investment in the Illinois Veterans' Home through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
Applications are due on December 11.
The home has had a troubled past with 13 people being killed by a Legionnaires' disease outbreak.
“I’m committed to ensuring that our nation’s heroes get the best care possible, and rebuilding the Quincy Veterans’ Home is a major step forward to ensure they’re being treated with dignity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the work of rebuilding continues, I look forward to seeing the progress of this state-of-the-art facility and regularly updating the community.”
“The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is the oldest and largest in the state and currently provides housing for 315 veterans. We look forward to receiving proposals and taking the next step to make this project a reality,” says Capital Development Board Executive Director Jim Underwood.
“Our veterans’ homes are proud to provide the highest quality of care for Illinois veterans,” said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “We are excited that this investment by Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly will enable us to set a new bar for what that quality of care looks like.”
Those who are interested can access the RFP on the Design-Build Projects page of CDB’s website at Illinois.gov/CDB. From there, teams can download the RFP and its attachments to guide them in submitting their proposals. Teams should submit one hard copy and one digital copy of their proposal on a flash drive to the CDB office in Springfield (401 S. Spring St).
CDB will select design-build teams based on scoring of specific criteria laid out in the RFP, such as whether a team includes veteran-owned businesses, prior experience with similar projects, financial capability, and a record of on-time performances.
On January 9, CDB will issue an invitation to selected teams to participate in Phase II. Those teams will then get two months to submit their proposal for a transformation of the veterans’ home campus.